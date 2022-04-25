Eight arrested, firearms seized in weekend operations

Several illegal firearms and ammunition were confiscated at the weekend, with eight people arrested in three separate incidents.

In the first incident at about 2pm on Saturday, members of the Gqeberha Flying Squad followed up on information of armed people driving in a Toyota Quantum taxi.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said officers spotted the taxi as it was leaving Dora Street in New Brighton.

“When the suspects noticed the police vehicle, they sped off and a high-speed chase ensued,” she said.

“The vehicle was forced to stop in Mati Road and six suspects, aged between 31 and 62, were apprehended as they attempted to flee.”

Janse van Rensburg said a .38 special revolver with two live rounds, a 9mm CZ with 13 rounds, gloves and balaclavas were confiscated.

The taxi was impounded and the suspects detained on charges of illegal possession of firearms, possession of prohibited firearms, illegal possession of ammunition, and reckless or negligent driving.

In a later incident on Saturday, at about 8.15pm, Flying Squad members once again acted on information of a person in possession of a firearm in Durban Road, Korsten.

The suspect was found in a silver Toyota Verso.

“A 7.65mm firearm with 13 rounds of ammunition was seized,” Janse van Rensburg said.

“The suspect, aged 37, was arrested on charges of illegal possession of a firearm, possession of a prohibited firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.”

The vehicle was impounded.

In the latest incident, at about 9.40pm on Sunday, police again acted on information about a man in a silver VW Polo in Ferguson Road, New Brighton.

When the man saw the police, he jumped out and ran into the yard of a tavern.

“The 37-year-old was apprehended and a 9mm Taurus firearm with ammunition confiscated.”

Janse Van Rensburg said the firearm had been reported stolen in Walmer in October.

“The suspect was detained on charges of illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of ammunition and possession of suspected stolen property.

“He will appear in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court later this week.

“All the confiscated firearms will be sent to ballistics to determine if the suspects can be linked to other cases in the metro.”

Acting Nelson Mandela Bay district commissioner Brigadier Thandiswa Kupiso applauded the work of the police.

“Recovered illegal firearms may be considered a success, however, it is still a serious concern that so many illegal firearms remain in the hands of criminals.

“The recovery of these firearms is a direct result of intensified crime prevention operations, tip-offs from the communities and the efforts of the men and women in blue who work daily to eradicate the proliferation of illegal weapons,” Kupiso said.

HeraldLIVE