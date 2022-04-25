Covid-19: SA records 16.7% positivity rate

There has been an increase of 21 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. There are 2,251 patients in hospital across the country.

Shabir Madhi, professor of vaccinology at Wits University, said on a Twitter at the weekend the focus amid the current resurgence should remain on minimising severe disease with a double-down on efforts to get beyond the 65% of those older than 50 and vaccinated to at least 90%.