Call for KZN health department to intervene as 'bodies piled on mortuary floor'

Karl Dauth identified his son's body at the Phoenix mortuary on April 16. A week later, his son's body remained in the same police body bag on the state facility's floor.

"The mortuary is over full. They have no water to do autopsies. It is terrible to know your son is lying in that state. I tried to report this to everyone and got one response," Dauth wrote on Facebook on Saturday.

He alleged that he was told he could pay a bribe of between R2,000 to R5,000 to get the body.

"So sad, I've just got to keep saying it's just his body [sic], his soul is gone — but it is hard," he wrote.

His post had been shared almost 950 times and received more than 400 comments.