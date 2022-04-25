Another e-hailer shot in Gqeberha
Industry reeling after driver found dead at wheel of his car in Missionvale
Another e-hailing driver has been shot dead in Gqeberha.
The body of Forget Mateza, 28, was discovered in his Datsun Go in Missionvale on Friday...
