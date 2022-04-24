Policeman and baby die in head-on crash

A police officer and his two-month-old son died in a head-on collision in Gqeberha on Friday night.

The vehicles collided on the Rocklands Road at about 9.30pm.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the driver of the Ford Ranger and the female passenger of the Nissan bakkie were taken to hospital before police arrived.

“The deceased, off-duty police officer Warrant Officer Calvin Eyssen, who was the driver of the Nissan bakkie, and his two-month-old son died on the scene.

“At this stage, it is unclear what happened and police are investigating a case of culpable homicide,” Naidu said.

