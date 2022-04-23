eThekwini official shot dead at water tanker filling point
Mayor condemns killing
An on-duty eThekwini municipality official was shot dead at a water tanker filling point in Ottawa on Saturday.
eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said at this stage the motive for the killing is unknown.
“We are in the grip of a disaster and this murder is something we do not need. We condemn it and we hope the police will move with speed and arrest those responsible," he said.
“This employee was entrusted with a critical responsibility of controlling our water tankers. We urge anyone who may have information with regard to this unfortunate incident to work with the police.”
Water tankers have been delivering water to the most flood-affected wards across the city whose taps have run dry due to damage to water infrastructure following floods.
Kaunda called upon law-enforcement agencies to leave no stone unturned and arrest gunmen the gunmen. The identity of the victim is unknown.
This is a developing story.
