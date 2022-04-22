Zondo asks for another extension for final state capture report

Chief justice Raymond Zondo has urgently approached the high court for another extension for the final delivery of the state capture commission report — this time to June 15.

The final instalment of the report was, by court order, due at the end of April. But in court papers filed in the Pretoria high court on Friday, Zondo said the commission would not be able to deliver all the outstanding sections of the report by that time.

However, part 4 of the report would be delivered “some time today or this evening or tomorrow morning”.

Part 4 would cover “the Capture of Eskom; the Attempted Capture of the National Treasury; EOH and the City of Johannesburg; Alexcor; Closure of the Gupta Bank Accounts; the Free State Asbestos Project Debacle; and the Free State R1bn Housing Project Debacle”.