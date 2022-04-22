Transnet business development manager expands academic career

The Transnet National Ports Authority’s new business development manager, Nozipho Booi, is the first MPhil in Maritime Studies graduate at the 2022 autumn graduation at Nelson Mandela University (NMU).

And as if that history-making moment were not enough, Booi managed to complete the two-year programme in one year.

Introduced in 2020, the programme has 18 registered students.

Booi, 34, decided to explore the theory side of the maritime sector as she wanted to expand her fundamental understanding of its different functions and how those could be harmonised to grow the sector.

“I am currently working within my dream area of focus, namely business development in the Ports Authority space.

“The most exciting part is that I am continuously learning new things and my leaders are some of the best sector specialists, who contribute to my knowledge and future growth opportunities,” Booi said.

The theoretical and interactive programme was packed with modules covering key maritime subsectors and delivered by specialists and guest lecturers.

Students, some of whom were already working in the sector, could engage in the topics, making them more meaningful and providing a great networking platform for future use, Booi said.

Booi holds a BCom Management and Economics and a BCom Economics Honours in Financial Markets from the University of Fort Hare and a Master of Arts in Development Studies from NMU.

MPhil in Maritime Studies programme co-ordinator Roshin Petersen said most of the students were permanently employed and the pandemic had placed enormous psychological pressures on them.

“Learning from home or your office at work is just a different ball game,” Petersen said.

“In addition, many people lost their jobs and loved ones during the pandemic.”

NMU spokesperson Zandile Mbabela said the programme was designed to equip students for exciting career opportunities in the booming fields of marine, maritime and coastal development, port management and sustainable development.

Career opportunities for graduates exist in harbour and port management, marine resource management, maritime journalism and consultancy, marine tourism, marine policy and governance, education, research and innovation.

