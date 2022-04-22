Rape suspect sought by police

Gqeberha police are seeking the community’s assistance in locating a man who allegedly raped a 15-year-old girl in January.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the teenager had been on her way to her aunt’s house at about 10.45am on January 19.

While walking near the Stanford Road bridge, she was allegedly approached by an unknown man.

“The man allegedly concocted a story of him assisting a person to sell cakes and pies and if she assisted him, they both would be paid.”

Naidu said the man had allegedly coerced the teen to accompany him to meet the person selling the baked goods.

“As they were walking further down Stanford Road, the suspect took her phone and pretended to make a call.

“The teenager had no airtime and it was then that she realised she had been duped,” Naidu said.

When she tried to leave, the man allegedly threatened her with a knife and led her into nearby bushes, where he allegedly raped her, Naidu said.

After the ordeal, the teen reported the matter to her aunt and a case of rape was opened at the Gelvandale police station.

The police have since compiled a facial composition identikit of the suspect, who is believed to be a coloured male, about 1.6m tall, and between 35 to 40 years old.

He has a lump above his right eye and short black hair.

At the time of the alleged rape, he was wearing a red T-shirt, black shorts with green and white lines, and black takkies.

He informed the victim that he was from Katanga.

Anyone who can assist the police in identifying or tracing the suspect is asked to contact Detective Constable Mziwethemba Klaas on 082-565-0189 or Crime Stop on 08600-10111 or the nearest police station.

