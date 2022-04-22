Ramaphosa accepts invitation from President Zelensky to visit Ukraine - 'once the conflict is over'

After bidding farewell to Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi, Ramaphosa turned his attention to the media who quizzed him about the call.

He said: “President Zelensky and I had a really wonderful chat. We chatted about the relations between SA and the Ukraine and he expressed his wish that we could have closer economic relations.

“I expressed our condolences for the people who have died and are dying in the conflict between the Ukraine and Russia. He kindly accepted that.”

He added that: “I informed him that we are going to have a discussion about that conflict at the AU level and he informed me that he had spoken to President Macky Sall [AU chair] and he expressed that he would like to have closer relations with more African countries.

“He was rather pleased that I could make time to talk to him. I informed him that our stance has been that we promote negotiation, collaboration and I informed him that we are hoping and wishing that the negotiations should lead to a conclusion or an end to the war and he appreciated that.”

Ramaphosa says the talks were “surprisingly pleasant”.

“I was really pleased that we could have such a wonderful chat. [It was] surprisingly pleasant because he is right at the centre of a conflict and he found time to chat to me. He also expressed his condolences for the deaths of people in KZN. He is well informed about that.”

When asked what Zelensky said about the perception that SA could seemingly be taking the side of Russian Federation by its non-alignment stance, Ramaphosa said: “No, he did not have any hesitation about talking to me. In fact, I found him to be so warm and open to chat and the other issues that he touched on quite a bit was the food security issue.”