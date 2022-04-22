METRO MATTERS | Businessman picks up infection after sewage leak behind shop still not fixed

A Gqeberha businessman battling with an overflowing sewerage drain on a municipal servitude behind his shop caught an infection shortly after injuring his knee due to airborne microbes from the sewage.

Dean Meintjes, the owner of Mad Munch which serves fast food in Gelvandale, said he had been battling with the municipality for months to get the problem permanently fixed.

He opened the business in November but in December sewage started pooling behind his shop, putting further pressure on his business.

Metro Matters reported on the issue in February after Meintjes, along with other businesses, coughed up R3,500 to pay a private plumber to unblock a sewerage pipe.

At the time, municipal spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki said a team would be dispatched to assess the issue and once resources were available it would be fixed.

Meintjes said a team did assess the blockage but had never resolved the issue.