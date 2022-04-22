METRO MATTERS | Businessman picks up infection after sewage leak behind shop still not fixed
A Gqeberha businessman battling with an overflowing sewerage drain on a municipal servitude behind his shop caught an infection shortly after injuring his knee due to airborne microbes from the sewage.
Dean Meintjes, the owner of Mad Munch which serves fast food in Gelvandale, said he had been battling with the municipality for months to get the problem permanently fixed.
He opened the business in November but in December sewage started pooling behind his shop, putting further pressure on his business.
Metro Matters reported on the issue in February after Meintjes, along with other businesses, coughed up R3,500 to pay a private plumber to unblock a sewerage pipe.
At the time, municipal spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki said a team would be dispatched to assess the issue and once resources were available it would be fixed.
Meintjes said a team did assess the blockage but had never resolved the issue.
A week after the team was on-site, the drain started flowing again and got even worse early in April.
“This has been a pain for us, we had asked to take over the servitude and the municipality refused, but now they are failing to properly manage it,” he said.
He said the sewage leak started when a drain across the road started flooding, and the waste was pushed into the backyard of his business.
He said the issue had been reported several times, including to the office of the city manager.
“The sewage is right on the doorstep of the back door,” Meintjes said.
“I was walking down the stairs when I twisted my knee, and the doctor who attended to me asked why I had caught an infection.
“I told him about the sewage situation. He told me it could have caused the airborne infection,” he said.
Meintjes said the stench was strong in and around his shop, which customers complained about.
He contacted the office of Ward 13 councillor Ingrid Leslie van Wyk, who promised the matter would be escalated to the relevant department.
Van Wyk confirmed the issue was reported to her office and the problem stemmed from a blocked drain at the Gelvandale Grounds in Stanford Road.
She said the Stanford Road drain was continuously blocked, resulting in the issue at Mad Munch.
“Mad Munch falls within Ward 13, however, the Gelvandale Grounds falls under Ward 14, this, however, has never stopped my office from assisting with this situation,” she said.
“A team is on their way to the business [Thursday] to have a look if it is still blocked and to ensure the yard behind the store is cleaned.”
HeraldLIVE
