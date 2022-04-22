Loss to eThekwini GDP due to floods since April 14 is R737m

Preliminary estimates indicate the loss to the eThekwini GDP since April 14 as a result of damage caused by flooding is R737m.

The City of eThekwini said the economic impact of the floods has been severe as many industries have had to cease operations.

The municipality said the economic loss was occasioned by the fact that the city has 1,152 businesses located within eThekwini’s floodplain and most of them were affected by the flooding.