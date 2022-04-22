Immortalising the life of cows
Chance experience on Free State farm inspires George artist to produce distinctive artworks
Unique, spiritual, intriguing and outright different is how George-based artist Jacqueline Chantler describes her work.
Chantler, the founder of artworks business KOP, decorates the skulls and horns of cows and adorns them with beads and paint, creating a new form of art. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.