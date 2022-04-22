Immortalising the life of cows

Chance experience on Free State farm inspires George artist to produce distinctive artworks

By Naziziphiwo Buso -

Unique, spiritual, intriguing and outright different is how George-based artist Jacqueline Chantler describes her work.



Chantler, the founder of artworks business KOP, decorates the skulls and horns of cows and adorns them with beads and paint, creating a new form of art. ..