Five plead not guilty to murdering footballer Senzo Meyiwa

The five men accused of murdering footballer Senzo Meyiwa nearly eight years ago have denied any involvement in his killing.

They pleaded not guilty in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Friday when their trial started after several postponements.

Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli face charges of premeditated murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of firearms without a licence and possession of ammunition.

The former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper was gunned down in October 2014 in what at the time was described as a botched robbery in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg, in the presence of his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo, her mother Ntombi, sister Zandi, Zandi’s boyfriend Longwe Twala and his friends Mthokozisi Twala and Tumelo Madlala.

The court has adjourned for a lunch break. Lawyers for the accused will deal with plea statements after the break.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE