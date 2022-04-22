Expert witness expected to testify that Senzo Meyiwa was shot at close range and was facing his shooter

According to the charge sheet, two people entered the house armed with a firearm and knife at about 8pm on October 26 2014. They demanded money and cellphones.

“A scuffle ensued between Meyiwa and the person armed with a firearm, who had dreadlocks, a gold slit on one of the teeth and was wearing a khaki coloured jacket. A shot was discharged, hitting the floor and splinters struck Zandi on the right ankle.

“A second shot went off and Meyiwa was then shot once in the chest while in a standing position and the bullet went through his chest, body and exited at his back and it hit the back of the door that Meyiwa was standing against. This was a contact shot,”

Three shots were discharged in total, according to the indictment.

Five men — Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli — have been charged with premeditated murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of firearms without a licence and possession of ammunition.

On Friday, as the trial got under way, the five pleaded not guilty to all five counts.

Meanwhile, Baloyi indicated the state had about 15 witnesses to call to the stand. This included police officers who responded to the scene, pathologists, neighbours and ballistic experts.

“Evidence will also be led that he (Sergeant Mosia) also collected a bullet fragment on the kitchen floor, this will also be included in the photo album. The scene was revisited again on the morning of October 27 2014 by the very same sergeant and he was accompanied by a warrant officer who is now a colonel, who is attached to Gauteng crime scene management.

“Both conducted forensic investigations on the scene with Mosia taking swabs at certain places in the house for purposes of DNA testing while the colonel took photos,” he said.

An album showing the dry and wet swabs and the results will be handed in as court exhibits.

“The DNA evidence will show where the bloodstains of the deceased were found, which will in turn show where there deceased was shot and where he moved. He was shot in the kitchen and collapsed in the TV room. The state will lead evidence that they found a spent bullet in the kitchen unit top near the kitchen door behind some glass jars,” he said

Baloyi said both the fragmented bullet found on the kitchen floor and the spent bullet were sent for ballistic examination in Silverton.

He said the fragmented bullet was damaged and the state will seek to prove through ballistic experts that the spent bullets found near the kitchen door matched the firearm that was found in the possession of accused three — Mncube — in the room which he occupied with his girlfriend in Malvern.

Baloyi said the ballistic expert will present a chart to the court indicating the matching characterising.