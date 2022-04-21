World at the feet of brothers from rural Eastern Cape
From a rural town to the big city and now the world ... wide web that is, two siblings are looking forward to what the future holds after both graduate with their diploma in information technology for software development.
And while Siyamtanda and Kamvelihle Diko will graduate at Nelson Mandela University’s autumn graduation, it does not signal the end of their academic careers as the brothers are also studying towards their advanced diploma in information technology...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.