Ukraine’s Zelensky discusses 'threat of a global food crisis' with Ramaphosa

After weeks of waiting, President Cyril Ramaphosa has finally had his long-awaited phone call with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.

“Had a phone conversation with @CyrilRamaphosa. Told about our resistance to Russian aggression. Discussed the threat of a global food crisis, deepening relations with the Republic of SA and co-operation within international organisations,” tweeted Zelensky on Wednesday evening.

Ramaphosa, who has previously confirmed through Twitter that he has had telephonic conversations with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, China’s Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden, has yet to confirm the phone call.

Ukrainian ambassador to SA Liubov Abravitova confirmed to TimesLIVE on Thursday morning that the phone call did take place.

“The call took place yesterday [Wednesday] evening.”

When asked if she had facilitated the call, she said: “Of course.”

The call comes on the back of a Sunday Times report that bickering between SA and Ukrainian diplomats was behind the delay in the phone call between the two heads of state.