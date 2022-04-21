Recycling project opens doors of ‘new’ facility
Earth Day marks official launch of Re-Trade, itself built from reclaimed material
Friday marks Earth Day, and what better way to celebrate than the grand opening of one of the Bay’s biggest community recycling projects.
Despite being in operation to its “trash traders” for the past month, Re-Trade will officially be opening its brand new facility in Walmer Heights...
