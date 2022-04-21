Music never stops as DJ becomes architect

NMU graduate to combine design skills with love of entertainment industry

By Simtembile Mgidi -

While most DJs simply hope to play the main stage at various gigs, a Nelson Mandela Bay architecture graduate intends on building the same stages he performs on.



After being told by a lecturer that he would never graduate due to his lifestyle, Shaadan Loonat, 21, set out to prove the naysayers wrong and is set to graduate at Nelson Mandela University’s autumn graduation...