Man’s body recovered in Knysna lagoon

The body of a fisherman has been found in the Knysna lagoon after he drowned on Wednesday afternoon.

According eyewitness reports, the drowning happened at about noon, and the Knysna National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) crew were activated.

NSRI Knysna deputy station commander Grant van Staden said the duty crew responded to their sea rescue base where the sea rescue craft Jaytee IV and Katharine were launched.

“NSRI rescue swimmers, Western Cape government health EMS, Knysna Fire and Rescue Services, SA National Parks rangers and the SA Police Service responded directly to the scene,” Van Staden said.

Van Staden said the missing man’s friend had reported that they had been wading in the water when his friend disappeared under the water.

“The search included a surface water search from the sea rescue craft and NSRI rescue swimmers conducting extended line-free dive search efforts.”

He said the SAPS divers were also activated.

“Police divers conducted a scuba dive search and during their search [on Thursday] the body of the man was located and recovered from underwater.

“The man was sadly declared deceased.

“The body of the man has been taken into the care of the government health forensic pathology services.”

Van Staden said the police had opened an inquest docket.

“Condolences are conveyed to family and friends of the deceased man,” he added.

HeraldLIVE