IPTS corruption accused face litany of charges in high court

Premium Devon Koen

Court reporter



It is not often white-collar crimes end up in the high court, but so serious are the allegations against the individuals accused of plundering funds meant for the Integrated Public Transport System (IPTS), nine men and women found themselves before a judge on Wednesday.



If found guilty, they could be sentenced to life imprisonment, or a fine of up to R100m...