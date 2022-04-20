Teen dies after bite from suspected rabid dog

An inquest has been opened into the death of a Kariega teenager who died a month after he had been bitten by a suspected rabid dog.

Eastern Cape health department spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said the 14-year-old boy died after being admitted to the Uitenhage Provincial Hospital on Easter Friday.

The department cautioned that every dog bite should be attended to due to the outbreak of rabies.

Over a six-month period, the SA Veterinary Association (Sava) has seen an alarming increase in rabies cases in the Eastern Cape, specifically within the Nelson Mandela Bay, Buffalo City and Alfred Nzo regions.

Reports suggest that there have been 562 positive rabies cases in animals and nine human deaths.

According to Kupelo, the boy had no visible dog bites, but it later transpired that he had been bitten a month before his admission to hospital.

The boy’s body has been handed over to the police, who have opened an inquest docket.

A postmortem will also be conducted to confirm whether he had died from rabies.

State veterinarian Dr Lungile Jali said they were still experiencing a number of rabies cases in the metro, especially in the Kariega, Despatch, KwaNobuhle and Walmer township areas.

From January to date, there had been 141 laboratory-confirmed cases, Jali said on Wednesday.

Between January and December 2021, the number of confirmed cases were 375.

In total, 64,173 pets have been vaccinated in the metro.

“We are going to revaccinate the entire Bay pet population again,” Jali said.

“We continue working with private vets and animal welfare organisations in the city in this fight against rabies.”

In March, a sharp spike in rabies cases in the Bay forced the SPCA to drastically cut back on the services it offered to the public.

The Animal Anti-Cruelty League shelter in the northern areas described chaotic scenes, with spiralling rabies cases, together with an epidemic of abandoned animals.

According to the World Health Organisation, rabies is a vaccine-preventable, zoonotic, viral disease.

Once clinical symptoms appear, rabies is virtually 100% fatal.

In up to 99% of cases, domestic dogs are responsible for rabies virus transmission to people.

About 80% of human cases occur in rural areas.

The telltale signs of an infected animal include behavioural changes and neurological symptoms.

Animals normally salivate profusely, can become paralysed, may not be able to swallow, continuously bark, whine or howl, and often become aggressive, or non-responsive.

People should avoid animals displaying these symptoms at all costs, and report it to their vet or local authorities.

All pet owners are encouraged to have their animals vaccinated.

HeraldLIVE