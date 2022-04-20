×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Studying while caring for special needs child no obstacle for NMU graduate

By Herald Reporter - 20 April 2022

Studying while parenting can create huge pressure, and juggling academics while parenting a child with special needs is even more taxing. 

However, no mountain proved too high for Nelson Mandela University (NMU) graduate Sonique Sampson, who completed her BA in English and Psychology qualification while travelling between Gqeberha and Graaff-Reinet to fulfil both duties. ..

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

'Don't fall': NaakMusiQ explains simple strategy that helped him beat Cassper ...
Police trainees ‘put through hell’

Most Read