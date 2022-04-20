Studying while caring for special needs child no obstacle for NMU graduate

By Herald Reporter -

Studying while parenting can create huge pressure, and juggling academics while parenting a child with special needs is even more taxing.



However, no mountain proved too high for Nelson Mandela University (NMU) graduate Sonique Sampson, who completed her BA in English and Psychology qualification while travelling between Gqeberha and Graaff-Reinet to fulfil both duties. ..