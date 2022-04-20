Running for the dignity of pupils

Motherwell teen organises fun run to assist needy girls with sanitary products

Premium By Simtembile Mgidi -

A Motherwell teenager, moved by his conviction to protect the dignity of less fortunate women, recently organised and completed a second fun run to provide more than 100 sanitary towels for local pupils.



Ambesa Tokwe, 19, partnered with Community Fitness and Health Club owner Mongezi Mqokeli, 35, to donate the 110 sanitary towels to primary schools girls in Motherwell...