Load-shedding moves to level 3 at 10pm on Wednesday

Load-shedding will be reduced to stage 3 at 10pm and remain in force until Friday, Eskom said in an update on Wednesday afternoon.

“Having returned to service six generation units over the past 24 hours and with three more units set to return tomorrow, Eskom is pleased to be able to reduce the implementation of load-shedding to stage 3 starting at 10pm tonight. Load-shedding will then continue at that level until Friday,” the power utility said in a statement.

“Eskom will continue to adjust the stage of load-shedding depending on the level of breakdowns.

“A generation unit each at the Arnot and Kendal power stations retuned to service during the day, adding to the two Lethabo units, and one each at Camden and Matla power stations that returned to service during the night.

“A unit each at the Majuba, Matimba and Arnot power stations are set to return to service by tomorrow.”

This would boost generation capacity and ease constraints ahead of the weekend, when lower demand is expected.

“We have 5,787MW on planned maintenance, while another 14,259MW of capacity is unavailable due to unplanned breakdowns.”

TimesLIVE

