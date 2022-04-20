Getting the lowdown on home education

Documentary by Gqeberha mom and daughter aimed at answering all your questions

Premium Zamandulo Malonde

A Gqeberha mother and daughter have created a documentary delving into the heart and soul of home education, with the aim of answering questions and clarifying misinterpretations about it.



Rushka Johnson and her daughter, Rebekah, travelled to Johannesburg, Pretoria and along the Garden Route interviewing different families about their home education approaches and experiences. ..