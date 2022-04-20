Four-legged K9 officer sniffs out poachers’ equipment

Another four-legged police member was the pivotal factor in a successful policing operation, this time in Port Alfred.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said four-year-old Belgian Shepherd police patrol dog, Adze, sniffed out poachers’ diving equipment worth more than R50,000 in the bushes near Fish River, Port Alfred, on Thursday.

This, after the police were tipped off about suspected perlemoen poachers.

Nkohli said the poachers were believed to be operating near Fish River, as well as the area covering the nearby nature reserve.

“A four-legged K9 officer, Adze, was taken out of the vehicle to join the search [with his handler, Warrant Officer Tertius Neethling], and focused on the area with dense shrubs,” he said.

Nkohli said the seized equipment included items such as wetsuits, diving fins, diving booties, diving gloves and shucking tools.

HeraldLIVE