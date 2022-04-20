Elderly couple slain in cold blood

Mystery surrounds shooting of Kabah residents at front door of home

A morbid and tense atmosphere hung over Middle Street in Kabah, Kariega, where an elderly couple were brutally murdered in their home on Monday.



Isaac Moses, 63, and Merlin Alkenstead, 59, were gunned down in cold blood at their front door in the early hours of the morning...