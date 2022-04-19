WATCH | 'Disappointing performance' producing electricity has led to stage 4 load-shedding: Eskom's De Ruyter
Due to a significant shortfall in generation capacity over the Easter weekend, Eskom has implemented stage 4 load-shedding which will end on Friday morning at the latest.
“This is a really disappointing performance,” said Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter during a media press briefing Tuesday.
Ruyters explained that over the weekend, weather implications along with Eskom's inability to “bring back units as planned” led to the inevitable decision to implement load-shedding once again.
Eskom hopes to shed around 4,000MW which it believes will allow it to “safely navigate through the current demand on the system in order to prevent a total collapse of the system”.
TimesLIVE
