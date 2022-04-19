Tributes pour in for ‘larger than life’ MBDA chair

Mandlakazi Skefile loses battle with cancer at age of 47

Premium Riaan Marais

News reporter



She was larger than life, yet incredibly humble, while her energy and unwavering optimism served as an inspiration to everyone around her.



This is how Mandela Bay Development Agency chair Mandlakazi Skefile was described after she lost her battle with cervical cancer early on Friday morning...