Three stolen cars recovered, suspect arrested in Kwazakhele

Kariega’s K9 unit arrested one suspect and managed to recover three stolen vehicles after a tracking device led them to an open plot in Kwazakhele on Sunday night.

Police officers were alerted about a possible stolen vehicle when the car’s tracking device was activated at 9.40pm.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said the officers followed the signal to an open plot in Kwazakhele where they spotted the vehicle with three occupants inside.

“When the occupants noticed the police vehicle, they jumped out of the blue Ford Laser and started to run.

“K9 Yady was immediately released and she managed to apprehend one suspect.

“The other two suspects jumped over a nearby fence and managed to evade arrest,” Swart said.

The Ford Laser was allegedly stolen in Motherwell earlier that evening.

Upon searching the plot, the police officers found two more vehicles — a blue Ford Bantam that was reported stolen from Motherwell in March, and a white Opel Astra that was reported stolen from Ikamvelihle in September 2021.

All three vehicles were impounded for further investigation.

The suspect was arrested at the scene and is expected to appear in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday on a charge of possession of suspected stolen property.

HeraldLIVE