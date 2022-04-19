Rematch looming between Nyovest and NaakMusiq

A rematch between SA artists Cassper Nyovest and NaakMusiq could be on the cards if the Move for Me hitmaker has his way.

Nyovest was speaking on the possibility of a rematch during his visit to the Bay to perform at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in the Autumn Music Explosion on Thursday evening.

The event was styled as a hybrid event with options of viewing the concert online or in person at the stadium, but The Herald opted for face-to-face time with the musician to find out what kept him coming back to the Friendly City.

Q: How does it feel to be in the Bay?

A: The Bay is one of the places I don’t visit often, so every time I come here it’s an experience with very friendly people, and very colourful. Also, I go to the beach and enjoy seafood.

Q: What stands out about the city for you?

A: Its friendly, vibrant people.

Q: Was Thursday’s show what you anticipated?

A: The crowd was amazing and very different, the energy was there.

Q: With the national state of disaster lifted, can we expecting more shows from you?

A: Definitely — wherever we get booked, we are going to be there. I haven’t been missing shows. I enjoyed boxing and training but I can’t wait for big festivals.

Q: What is it about boxing that you enjoy?

A: I’m very passionate about the sport, and using my brand to highlight the need. There are so many professional boxers and nothing is done for them, it needs to be revived. I feel that me putting my name on anything makes it bigger and better and I enjoy fighting in the ring.

Q: Any upcoming matches in the near future?

A: We are doing a rematch with NaakMusiq, and [we are] just waiting for terms — maybe in a week or two. It’s very exciting and we will be seeing more challenges, not just for me but for others I would like to put it to, like Big Zulu and DJ Fresh.

The show also featured famed Gqeberha rapper Early B, who said he was excited to be sharing the stage with Nyovest.

Early B said Gqeberha and the Eastern Cape was a hub for talent and more should be done to showcase the potential.

