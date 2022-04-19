Police visit crime hotspots as part of Easter campaign

Gqeberha police shared the love and a message of hope at the Easter weekend when they visited crime hotspots across the city to pray for the community.

Several events were undertaken by the community policing forums (CPFs) in various areas, including Mount Road, Bethelsdorp, Algoa Park, Swartkops, Gelvandale and Walmer township.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said on Monday that the SAPS Gelvandale CPF, Bay District CPF, the Gelvandale Pastoral Forum, local councillors and NGOs embarked on a prayer service visiting crime hotspots.

“The multifaceted team marched through the streets handing out flyers and Easter eggs to residents.

“Prayer meetings were conducted in open spaces in these areas.

“Four families that have lost innocent loved ones through gang violence were presented with bouquets by the CPF and candles were lit in their memories, symbolising their precious lives,” she said.

Naidu said due to the recent spate of murders that had taken place in the Walmer township, the SAPS joined Walmer residents in a Sport Against Crime soccer tournament.

Acting Nelson Mandela Bay district commissioner Brigadier Thandiswa Kupiso reassured the residents that they were there for them.

“We are here to ensure their safety and this can only be achieved if the community chooses to work with the police and to report criminals who are instilling fear and running amok in their location,” Kupiso told the residents.

HeraldLIVE