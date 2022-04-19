Pastors pray to rid Plettenberg Bay school of ‘demon’

Church leaders and parents gather to cast out alleged supernatural being that terrorised pupils

By Naziziphiwo Buso -

Peace has been restored at Phakamisani Primary School in Plettenberg Bay where mass hysteria broke out last week when some pupils claimed they were being terrorised by a “supernatural presence”.



On Thursday, grade 1 pupils left the school in tears claiming to have been slapped by a figure with long dreadlocks and dressed in black...