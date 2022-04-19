Missionvale man dies in shack fire

A Missionvale man died after his home caught fire at the weekend.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the body of Lucky Lose, 22, was found among the charred remains of his wooden dwelling in Rolihlala Settlement, Missionvale, on Saturday night.

“At about 7.20pm police attended to a complaint of a fire where they found firefighters had already extinguished the fire.

“The structure had been completely gutted and Lucky Lose, who was alone in the dwelling at the time, died in the fire,” Naidu said.

“The fire spread rapidly as the walls of the building were constructed with plywood and Lose could not get out in time due to a leg impediment.”

Naidu said a partially burnt paraffin heater was found among the rubble.

Algoa Park police have opened an inquest docket.

