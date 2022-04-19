EFF shuts down Eswatini borders — Here’s why

The EFF is embarking on a shutdown of Eswatini borders in KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga to pressure its monarchy to implement democratic reforms.

The party said the shutdown would assist the people of Eswatini in ways that are more practical than social media calls for democracy in the landlocked country.

“There is no democracy in Swaziland and the time has come to assist the people of Eswatini in more practical ways,” said spokesperson Sinawo Tambo.

Here’s what you should know:

WHICH BORDERS ARE CLOSED?

The red berets descended on the Old Oshoek and Golela border posts in Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal.