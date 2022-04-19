Easter joy turns to power outage nightmare: Eskom lambasted for increased load-shedding
The celebrations of the Easter weekend have been quickly forgotten after Eskom announced the ramping up of load-shedding from stage 2 to stage 4 on Tuesday morning.
The power utility gave South Africans no time before cutting off some users.
“Regretfully, Eskom has just been forced to implement stage 4 load-shedding at 7.20am following Majuba Unit 5 and Tutuka Unit 4 tripping,” it said in a brief statement.
Load-shedding was already being implemented at stage 2 until Wednesday morning after difficulties with power generation that took much of the grid offline.
In a statement on Sunday, Eskom said: “The loss of four additional generation units at Matla, Tutuka, Duvha and Arnot power stations over the past 24 hours, exacerbated by the delay in units returning to service at Camden, Matla, Grootvlei and Tutuka power stations, has unfortunately necessitated the implementation of load-shedding.
“The power system continues to be fragile and Eskom is forced to implement load-shedding to manage and replenish emergency generation reserves, on which it has been relying to supply electricity this week.
We currently have 5,474MW on planned maintenance, while another 17,018MW of capacity is unavailable due to unplanned breakdowns.
“The power system remains unpredictable, and Eskom would like to inform the public that any further deterioration in generation capacity may require higher stages of load-shedding.”
The power utility is expected to hold a briefing later to update the nation on the current system challenges.
Meanwhile, social media has been flooded with reaction to the latest power cuts, with renewed calls for executives and management at the power utility to be held to account and take pay cuts.
What was the point of increasing tariffs if you can't keep the lights on?— Mr S | (@Siseko____) April 19, 2022
When SAns want this nonsense to stop, they will stop it. When the people rise, the foolishness will end
No wet coals but just tripping that requires stage 4 to reset? You people are running that plant like a shebeen and niyanya pic.twitter.com/6J8Uc0uam2— Ntokozo..... (@ntokozo_eff) April 19, 2022
You sent this tweet at 07:31 saying stage 4 loadshedding will be implemented at 07:20🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/UXCdZPD80d— Madima (@MaanoMadima) April 19, 2022
When will the minister of public enterprises be held accountable? When will the Eskom leadership be held accountable? When will this administrations president (saint Cyril) be healed accountable? If this happened under Zuma would we be this accepting? This is beyond belief!!— CitizenofSouthy 🇿🇦 (@southy_citizen) April 19, 2022
Timing of the tripping 🤔, your last statement " No loadshedding during Easter weekend,"— Lonwabo Mswati (@ltunyiswa) April 19, 2022
I knew then we are in trouble come after weekend. pic.twitter.com/IrnOUHJceg
Have eskom employees ever asked themselves what they are actually doing ? Besides cashing in on the poor it steals from.— liquid 89 (@Keaganjl89) April 19, 2022
Here is an idea - how about no supply no salary for management? If the rest of the county has to work on no work no pay method why not Eskom Management. Just to make sure you actually feel the effect - for each day of load shedding deduct 9 days salary (1 day for each province)— Marisja Kritzinger (@Marisjak) April 19, 2022
#Loadshedding should also be declared a National State of Disaster.— Thabo Tshabalala (@Thabo_Tshaba) April 19, 2022
As if load shedding is not disrespectful enough, to tell us at 7:20am that you are pushing up AND to switch off at the same time is just disgusting. De Ruyter must brief the media NOW.— Jesus' Fave🙏🏽👑 (@lulushezi) April 19, 2022
This is really not good enough. Every station manager should be fired. This bullshit. Major sabotage occurring knowing or not😡 🌋— Mark Kronenberg (@mdk_brand) April 19, 2022
