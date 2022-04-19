Classic comedy just what doctor ordered

Fresh production of ‘The Taming of the Shrew’ set to spark theatrical revival in Bay

Premium Guy Rogers

Senior Reporter



The curtain is due to go up this week on a fresh production of The Taming of the Shrew, which will simultaneously launch a new youth initiative to resurrect theatre in Nelson Mandela Bay.



The play by William Shakespeare, his first comedy, is an apt choice to resurrect Bay theatre, because, when it was written in about 1592 — it was nearly derailed by a pandemic...