Classic comedy just what doctor ordered
Fresh production of ‘The Taming of the Shrew’ set to spark theatrical revival in Bay
The curtain is due to go up this week on a fresh production of The Taming of the Shrew, which will simultaneously launch a new youth initiative to resurrect theatre in Nelson Mandela Bay.
The play by William Shakespeare, his first comedy, is an apt choice to resurrect Bay theatre, because, when it was written in about 1592 — it was nearly derailed by a pandemic...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.