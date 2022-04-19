Brazen killers sow terror
Suspected hit murders, bogus cops and a Walmer community ruled by fear
A string of suspected hit murders, bogus police and the closure of a police station in one of Gqeberha’s most violent and dangerous policing precincts has left residents of Walmer Township living in fear.
In the past week alone, at least five people have been killed, including an innocent bystander who was caught in the crossfire in broad daylight in one of what police believe are well-orchestrated hit murders. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.