Brazen killers sow terror

Suspected hit murders, bogus cops and a Walmer community ruled by fear

Premium By Zamandulo Malonde and Riaan Marais -

A string of suspected hit murders, bogus police and the closure of a police station in one of Gqeberha’s most violent and dangerous policing precincts has left residents of Walmer Township living in fear.



In the past week alone, at least five people have been killed, including an innocent bystander who was caught in the crossfire in broad daylight in one of what police believe are well-orchestrated hit murders. ..