Bodies of three children recovered from stream in Diepsloot

Shonisani Tshikalange
Reporter
19 April 2022
The circumstances leading to the drowning are under investigation. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN

The bodies of three boys — aged eight, nine and 10 — were recovered on Monday from a stream in Diepsloot, Johannesburg.

City of Johannesburg emergency management services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi confirmed the aquatic rescue unit and police water wing recovered the bodies of the children at about 2pm.

The circumstances around the incident were being investigated.

“We urge residents, especially parents and adults, to monitor children and keep them away from river streams to prevent drownings."

