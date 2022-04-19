At least 15 killed on province’s roads

At least 15 people had died on the province’s roads by Monday afternoon, since the start of the Easter weekend.

Gqeberha police are investigating a case of culpable homicide after a bakkie overturned on the N2 near Coega at the weekend.

SAPS spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the incident took place at about 12.30pm on Sunday.

“A Toyota Hilux bakkie was travelling from Makhanda to Gqeberha and at Coega near the Cerebos turn-off the man who was driving lost control of the vehicle, which overturned.

“He died on the scene.

“The passenger, who was his wife, and three other passengers in the back of the bakkie, which had a canopy, sustained serious injuries.

“They were taken to hospital for treatment.”

She said the driver’s name would be released once his next of kin had been informed.

Meanwhile, the investigation was continuing.

The bakkie crash is one of a number of serious accidents that have occurred around the Eastern Cape this Easter weekend.

East Cape transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said on Monday afternoon that with the roads packed with travellers returning home, figures were still being assimilated.

“We are still monitoring the situation but so far at least 15 people have died.”

