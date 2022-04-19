×

News

Artists and stallholders make most of Splash Festival return

Plenty to see and do for visitors after long Covid shutdowns

Premium
Yolanda Palezweni
Politics Reporter
19 April 2022

The long-awaited Splash Festival proved to be a valuable platform for artists, businesses and residents to revive various sectors after the long, extended Covid-19 lockdown. 

Despite inclement weather, there were Nelson Mandela Bay residents and entrepreneurs who braved the cold and headed to the Gqeberha beachfront to enjoy all that the festival had to offer...

