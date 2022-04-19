Artists and stallholders make most of Splash Festival return

Plenty to see and do for visitors after long Covid shutdowns

Premium Yolanda Palezweni

Politics Reporter



The long-awaited Splash Festival proved to be a valuable platform for artists, businesses and residents to revive various sectors after the long, extended Covid-19 lockdown.



Despite inclement weather, there were Nelson Mandela Bay residents and entrepreneurs who braved the cold and headed to the Gqeberha beachfront to enjoy all that the festival had to offer...