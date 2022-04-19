Another ANC leader gunned down in Durban

The ANC in eThekwini, KwaZulu-Natal, is reeling from the killing of yet another of its leaders.

This time it was a Youth League member of the task team working to rebuild the structure in the region, who was also a branch deputy secretary.

Reports indicate that Mfundo Mokoena was shot dead near a bus stop called kwaCele in Adams Mission, south of Durban.

Police are yet to release details of his killing.