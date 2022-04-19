All hands on deck, says Dlamini-Zuma after SA’s 'worst' floods

KwaZulu-Natal had between 300 and 400mm of rain over a 24-hour period, which was a rare occurrence even in the wettest months, she said.

“In Durban for instance, in February, which is the wettest month, we normally get about 102mm of rain in the whole month. April is not even the wettest month, but that’s what happened,” she said.

Dlamini-Zuma said this had been an indication of climate change which scientists had previously warned the government about.

“Scientists have been telling us that the eastern part of the country is going to be wetter and will have frequent floods, the western part of the country is going to be drier and will have frequent drought and maybe we thought it is something that was in the distant future. But if we look at what happened just over the last five years in KZN, each flood gets worse than the previous one.

“Clearly climate change is with us and we are beginning to feel the effects.”