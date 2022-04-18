WATCH | Zikalala slams ‘favouritism’ allegation after video of water tanker at his home goes viral

On Monday Zikalala’s office issued a statement saying the video is “carefully choreographed and strategically selected to create a false narrative to distract from the intervention the premier did first to communities in his neighbourhood who asked him for assistance knowing he lived in the area”.

His office confirmed the premier had been without water for several days after the floods disrupted water supplies.

Zikalala said: “What that video does not show or fails to mention is that I was approached by members of the community who had been struggling due to a shortage of water as a result of the floods.

“I, together with the community, have gone for days without water. I requested assistance after members of the community pleaded for my help, knowing I live in the area.”

He said his wife and children had collected water in buckets in the days after supply interruptions, a practice with which he was familiar as this was something he did growing up.