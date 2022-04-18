Policewoman dies in KZN flood operation, alongside dog trying to help her

A policewoman, as well as a police dog who had tried to save her, died on Sunday during a flood search and rescue operation.

Sgt Busisiswe Mjwara, 42, was a police diver in the Pietermaritzburg search and rescue unit. She was conducting a search at about 11.30am in the Msunduzi river for three victims that had drowned earlier in the week, when she got into difficulty and drowned, police said in a statement.

She was airlifted to a nearby hospital but declared dead on arrival.

During the same operation, K9 Leah from the Durban Central Search and Rescue unit also drowned.

Leah was attempting to assist Sergeant Mjwara when she also experienced difficulties.

IPSS Medical Rescue said its "heartfelt condolences go out to friends, families, colleagues as well as K9 Leah's partner and handler, Sgt Mathews Phakati. We mourn the loss of these heroes, and they will be missed in the search and rescue community."