Gqeberha professor scoops top book award

By Herald Reporter -

Gqeberha’s Professor Pumla Dineo Gqola is continuing to lead from the front when it comes to women’s empowerment, having recently scooped the coveted 2022 Humanities and Social Sciences Book Award.



Gqola, from the Centre for Women and Gender Studies and South African Research Chairs Initiative chair on African Feminist, both hosted at Nelson Mandela University’s faculty of humanities, took top honours in the category of Imaginations Best Monograph in Non-fiction for her 2021 book, Female Fear Factory...