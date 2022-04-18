Four arrested after house robberies in Kariega

Several house robbery suspects have been arrested in Kariega.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said four suspects, aged between 25 and 30, had been detained in two cases of house robbery.

“In the first incident, on Thursday at about 2.20am, a 38-year-old complainant was awoken by a familiar voice calling her.

“Four males entered the house, and one male known to the complainant pointed a firearm at her.

“Two schoolbags, a primus stove and a jacket were taken by the suspects.

“The incident took place in Lawu Street in Greenshields 2 in Kamesh,” she said.

In the second incident, at about 4pm on the same day, another complainant, 36, and his wife were at their Tambo Street home in Mandela Village when five males entered the house through the front door.

“The suspects were armed with knives.

“A laptop charger, a spade, a hammer, a blue jacket and a cellphone were taken.

“When the complainant resisted, he was stabbed in his left shoulder.

“The complainant’s wife managed to flee.”

Following police investigations, four suspects were arrested at about 1.30am on Monday morning.

The suspects were arrested at separate houses in the Greenshields area.

The schoolbags and the primus stove were recovered.

The other suspects are still at large.

The arrested suspects are expected to appear in the Kariega magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

