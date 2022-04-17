Nap leads to dramatic sea rescue in Swartkops River mouth

Quick-saying sea rescue officials saved a man from drowning after his boat capsized in a river mouth while he was asleep in the cabin.

National Sea Rescue Institute crew from Gqeberha rushed to the Swartkops River mouth on Saturday after eyewitnesses reported a boat capsizing there.

“Blue Water Bay lifeguards rescue craft reached the 45-year-old local man in the surfline in the river mouth and rescued him onto their rescue craft and he was brought to shore,” said NSRI Gqeberha duty coxswain Stephen van den Berg.

“It appears that his river boat craft may have broken anchor, while the man may have been asleep below deck, drifting towards the river mouth in an outgoing tide and capsized in the river mouth,” Van den Berg said.

“Sadly his dog was found washed up on the beach deceased,” Van den Berg added.

The boat was recovered.

“Our thoughts are with the man and his family following the sad loss of their canine,” Van der Berg said.

TimesLIVE