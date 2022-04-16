North West lawyer faces court over alleged R850,000 trust account theft

A former North West attorney has been busted for allegedly dipping into a trust account.

Hawks spokesperson Bonnie Nxumalo said the 47-year-old was served with a summons this week and would appear in the Potchefstroom magistrate's court on May 30 charged with theft and contravention of the Attorneys Act.

“It is alleged that in November 2011, the former lawyer was instructed to facilitate a house deal by the seller and the buyer paid R850,000 into the trust account. He allegedly used the money for his personal gain,” said Nxumalo.

“The matter was reported to the Klerksdorp-based Hawks' serious commercial crime investigation team.”

TimesLIVE